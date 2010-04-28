CASTOR UNDERGROUND GAS STORAGE (TEN)

Given its technical characteristics the project falls under the Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC and amendments). The project as a part of the Spanish energy infrastructure plan was covered by the strategic environmental assessment carried out by the Spanish Energy Ministry in 2007. The promoter has also prepared an EIA that was submitted to the competent authority in August 2008. Public consultation took place in September and October 2008, and the environmental permit (D.I.A) was published in November 2009.