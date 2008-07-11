A1 MOTORWAY -2ND PHASE PRIORITY TEN-T

The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The application of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC to the plans/programmes that include this project will be assessed during appraisal. The project will cross two Natura 2000 sites as well as potentially impact several other protected areas. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.