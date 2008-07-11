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A1 MOTORWAY -2ND PHASE PRIORITY TEN-T

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
575.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 575.000.000 €
Verkehr : 575.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2008 : 575.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Fazilität über 1 070 Mio EUR für den Ausbau der A1 in Polen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Juli 2008
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2008
20060147
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
A1 Motorway - 2nd phase
Gdansk Transport Company S. A. (GTC)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to 50% of project cost
The current investment cost estimate made available to the Bank is EUR 1100 million.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of about 62 km of motorway between Nowe Marzy and Torun, on a mixture of new (52 km) and old (10 km) alignment, as part of a Design, Build, Finance and Operate concession contract. This section of the A1 lies on the TEN-T Priority Axis Project Number 25, motorway axis Gdansk-Brno/Bratislava-Wien.

The motorway will improve the road connection between the main ports of Poland with its industrial heartland in the centre and south. The proposed motorway would serve international, inter city and local traffic demand. The motorway will compete primarily with the existing single carriageway and highly congested National Road 1 for north/south traffic while for traffic Warsaw-Gdansk the S7 expressway will be the main alternative.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The application of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC to the plans/programmes that include this project will be assessed during appraisal. The project will cross two Natura 2000 sites as well as potentially impact several other protected areas. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.

The project is to be implemented through a negotiated extension to an existing concession contract signed in August 2004. This existing contract was procured through a tender process after an international call for application to tender was launched in December 1995.

Kommentar(e)

Motorways

Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Fazilität über 1 070 Mio EUR für den Ausbau der A1 in Polen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Fazilität über 1 070 Mio EUR für den Ausbau der A1 in Polen
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN

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