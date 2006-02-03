N6 Galway to East Ballinasloe PPP

The project will improve journey times on part of the TEN-T road network in Ireland. It will be procured as a PPP project and the National Roads Authority will award and up to 35-year PPP Contract to a private sector concession company ("Concessionaire"). The Concessionaire will be required to undertake the project construction works and maintain the 56km section of road and associated link roads throughout the concession period. The Concessionaire's revenues will include direct revenues from road users and subvention payments from the National Roads Authority. The project will contribute to the regional development of an ongoing non-transitional objective 1 region of Ireland, improve an important TEN-T road route between Dublin and Galway, relieve congestion from the towns of Oranmore, Craughwell, Loughrea, Kilreekill, Aughrim and Ballinasloe, reduce accident rates and provide associated environmental and health benefits for local residents. The Project therefore is consistent with the Bank's COP objectives and is a high priority for the Bank.