PKP Intercity Loan

Übersicht
Purchase of new rolling stock (coaches and locomotives) and modernisation of the existing stock for PKP Intercity.
The modernisation of Poland's rail network combined with the improvement of the services offered to the passengers, as outlined in the various programming documents of the country's National Development Plan, would increase the railways' capability to retain its share of passenger and freight traffic, thus reducing environmental pollution and traffic accidents and contributing positively to economic growth and EU integration.
The railways sector plays an important role for mobility in Poland (objective 1 area) and this project will also contribute to promote sustainable transport solution in line with EU objectives.
The project will increase the reliability, efficiency and quality of the services offered by PKP Intercity. Furthermore, the new rolling stock will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.
The purchase of railway rolling stock does not fall under the EIA Directive 97/11/EC, and no Environmental Impact Assessment is required.
It is expected that the new rolling stock will be more environmentally friendly than the old units. The environmental requirements (noise, energy efficiency, restricted materials, etc.), as well as Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for new rolling stock, will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Polish Procurement Law adopted on 29 January 2004 was issued in order to implement the relevant EU Directives (93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC). Further modifications are required by 31 January 2006 to ensure full compliance with the provisions of two recent EU Directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) on procurement procedures (OJEU 30/04/04). These modifications are under preparation by Polish Public Procurement Office and are expected to be submitted shortly to the new parliament.
Procurement arrangements (including technical specifications, environmental requirements and selection criteria) will be assessed during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
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