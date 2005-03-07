FINNISH RESEARCH & HIGHER EDUCATION 2

Educational activities are not specifically mentioned in Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA); however they may fall within the scope of Annex II of the Directive as Urban Development projects. This project concerns the renovation of existing buildings and the construction of new buildings located on sites dedicated to academic use and already developed. An EIA is not required under Finnish legislation currently in force for this type of scheme. However, the subprojects are subject to town planning rules; in this regard, regulations have been fully respected and all relevant permits have been obtained following completion of the necessary studies (including environmental studies). Furthermore, the Promoter encourages sustainable development by taking lifecycle and environmental matters into account, and its building standards incorporate environmentally-friendly design features, including the application of stringent energy efficiency standards.