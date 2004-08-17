NORDURAL GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

The project was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with national legislation, which is based on the EU Directives 85/337 and 97/11 (the project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11). The promoter prepared environmental impact statements (EIS), which were approved by the Planning Agency, after seeking public consultation and the opinions of the relevant competent authorities. Part of the geological formations concerned by the project are subject to special protection under national nature conservation legislation, however the EIA concluded that the project would not cause significant adverse impact.