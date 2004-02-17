Finningley Airport

Redevelopment of a former military air base at Finningley, South Yorkshire, into a commercial airport initially serving up to 2.3 million passengers per annum with associated economic activity. Principal elements comprise construction of a new passenger terminal, upgrade and conversion of airside and landside infrastructure, and regeneration of existing buildings and facilities to provide airport-related business activities.

The project would improve international airport infrastructure in South Yorkshire and permit improved transport links between South Yorkshire and the rest of Europe. In addition to European traffic, the length of runway will allow it to potentially serve long haul connections for passengers and freight, which are currently poorly served in Yorkshire and Humberside. It will thereby facilitate tourism and business contacts, which depend on air travel. Most trips are expected to divert from more distant airports: Government statistics show that almost 75% of international air travellers from the region - around 6 million journeys per year - use airports outside the region. Use of closer airports will potentially generate reductions in road traffic and savings in journey time. Further benefits will arise from traffic generated by the improved accessibility to an international airport and improved flight opportunities.

Conversion of the former military airport to a civil international airport with associated businesses is expected to create direct permanent employment and provide an important impulse for the economic development in the region. The project will also directly serve human capital development by offering training opportunities for the local workforce.