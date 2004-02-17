Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Peel Holdings PLC (Contact - Mr. Peter Scott, Director, Peel Holdings Plc)
- Peel Airports (Finningley) Limited (Contact - Mr. David Ryall - Director, Finningley Airport).
Redevelopment of a former military air base at Finningley, South Yorkshire, into a commercial airport initially serving up to 2.3 million passengers per annum with associated economic activity. Principal elements comprise construction of a new passenger terminal, upgrade and conversion of airside and landside infrastructure, and regeneration of existing buildings and facilities to provide airport-related business activities.
The project would improve international airport infrastructure in South Yorkshire and permit improved transport links between South Yorkshire and the rest of Europe. In addition to European traffic, the length of runway will allow it to potentially serve long haul connections for passengers and freight, which are currently poorly served in Yorkshire and Humberside. It will thereby facilitate tourism and business contacts, which depend on air travel. Most trips are expected to divert from more distant airports: Government statistics show that almost 75% of international air travellers from the region - around 6 million journeys per year - use airports outside the region. Use of closer airports will potentially generate reductions in road traffic and savings in journey time. Further benefits will arise from traffic generated by the improved accessibility to an international airport and improved flight opportunities.
Conversion of the former military airport to a civil international airport with associated businesses is expected to create direct permanent employment and provide an important impulse for the economic development in the region. The project will also directly serve human capital development by offering training opportunities for the local workforce.
The project is classified under Annex I of EU Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC, thus requiring a formal EIA process. Directive 97/11/EC has been fully incorporated in the UK’s Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England and Wales) Regulations 1999. The EIA has been completed and environmental aspects have already been addressed in considerable depth as part of the Public Inquiry process.
The promoter has confirmed that all contracts above the thresholds in the EU procurement directives will be let by international competitive tender with prior publication in the OJEC and in line with the EU Directives on procurement. These procedures would be satisfactory to the Bank.
Air transport.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.