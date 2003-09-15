STT - METRO LEGER DE TUNIS II

The Tunisian National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) will ratify the conclusions of the environmental impact studies or, if necessary, prescribe the mitigatory/remedial measures to be carried out. An EIA will be conducted for the project. On the basis of available information and subject to the findings of the environmental impact studies, yet to be finalised, the project is expected to have a moderate environmental impact during the construction phase. Lasting impacts would be negligible and, overall, the project is likely to have a beneficial effect on regional development and the quality of the urban environment.