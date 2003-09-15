STT - METRO LEGER DE TUNIS II

Übersicht
The project concerns the upgrading and extension of the light metro network in the Tunisian capital. It comprises the extension of Line No. 4 to La Manouba campus, expansion of the capacity of the central section, renewal of infrastructure on the TGM (Tunis-Goulette-La Marsa) line and purchase of rolling stock.
The proposed investments are scheduled under Tunisia's Tenth National Economic and Social Development Plan (2002-2006). Large-scale urban expansion in the areas covered by the project is generating constantly increasing transport needs. The project will significantly improve the population's access to public transport as well as traffic conditions in the areas concerned, whilst safeguarding the environment. Upgrading the urban transport system is a key element in sustaining the country's development. By helping to improve the population's quality of life, the project is in line with goals set under the Bank's FEMIP facility.
The Tunisian National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) will ratify the conclusions of the environmental impact studies or, if necessary, prescribe the mitigatory/remedial measures to be carried out. An EIA will be conducted for the project. On the basis of available information and subject to the findings of the environmental impact studies, yet to be finalised, the project is expected to have a moderate environmental impact during the construction phase. Lasting impacts would be negligible and, overall, the project is likely to have a beneficial effect on regional development and the quality of the urban environment.
The contracts for the project's various components will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.
Urban transport.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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