ENIPOWER CCGT 1

Übersicht
The project concerns the design, construction and operation of two gas fired cogeneration power plants and a gasification unit in the North of Italy: (i) located inside the EniChem industrial site near Ravenna, the first power plant has a planned generation capacity of 772 MWe; the project also includes the required modification of an existing 9-km 132-KV transmission line to 380-KV connecting the new plant to the public grid; (ii) the second power plant of 1 027 MWe is located in the municipality of Ferrera Erbognone, adjacent to the Sannazzaro refinery of Agip Petroli; the project also includes the construction of a new 9-km 380-kV transmission line. About 25% of electricity output will be based on syngas produced by a new gasification unit (1200 t/d) handling a large part of the refinery's heavy hydrocarbons, also forming part of the project.
The project will improve the efficiency of electricity and heat production in Italy by the use of modern combined cycle technology (cogeneration). The addition of cost-effective generation capacity is particularly important in the context of market liberalisation, relatively high electricity tariffs and import requirements of 15% of domestic demand. The project will also reduce atmospheric emissions through the shutdown of obsolete heat boilers and the implementation of a gasification process for the conversion of heavy hydrocarbons of the Sannazzaro refinery in clean fuel gas.
Both power plants have obtained a formal Environmental Impact Assessment process according to European legislation. Available documents indicate significant emission reductions resulting from the shutdown of obsolete steam boilers and the conversion of heavy and high sulphur refinery hydrocarbons to clean hydrogen and power. The gasification enables the Sannazzaro refinery to comply with upcoming European emission and oil product standards.
The promoter carries out formal international tendering for all works contracts and equipment following the relevant national legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities when appropriate.
Electricity generation
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.