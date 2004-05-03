Bosphorus Tunnel

Construction of the first intercontinental railway between Europe and Asia crossing the Bosphorus, as well as a major transport connection for the metropolitan city of Istanbul. The connection is part of Pan-European transport corridor IV.

The project is expected to provide significant economic benefits through major travel time-savings for interurban passengers and freight and, particularly, for the users of public transport within the city of Istanbul. Furthermore, it will help avoid layovers and transhipment costs. The investment will equally contribute to the environment by reducing the need for road-based public transport, for passenger ferries, and possibly for travel by private car, thus lowering the level of congestion, of traffic accidents and of environmental externalities - principally air and noise pollution, and vibrations.

The project sets a milestone by providing the first intercontinental railway link between Europe and Asia crossing the Bosphorus Straits, thus bridging an important gap in the Pan-European transport network. Serving also as a major mass transport connection for the metropolitan city of Istanbul, which is divided by the Straits into Western and Eastern sides, the project promises significant economic benefits.