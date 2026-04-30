Data Protection Statement - Privacy statement for EIB Institute programmes and events

1. Introduction

The European Investment Bank (hereinafter “the EIB”) is committed to the protection personal data. The EIB collects and further processes personal data in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereinafter the “EU DPR”).

This data protection statement explains the reason for the processing, the way of collection, handling and ensuring protection of all personal data. Additionally, this statement further explains the ways in which the information is used, and the rights of the individuals concerned, that are available in relation to their personal data.

The information in relation to the processing operation the EIB Institute Programmes and Events Participation Management undertaken by the EIB is presented below.

2. Controller

The data controller is the EIB Institute of the European Investment Bank (the “EIB”).

3. Purpose of the processing

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB in the course of all Call for Interest campaigns, events and related initiatives. The EIB performs these tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.

The EIB processes personal data with a view to manage the EIB Institute Programmes and Events Participation Management, in a reasonable and proper manner, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Personal data are processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereafter, the EU DPR).

In the context of the EIB Institute Programmes and Events Participation Management, the EIB processes the personal data for the below purpose(s) as described in the record. Personal data are processed for the organisation, administration and delivery of EIB Institute activities, including programmes, academies, trainings, workshops, conferences and webinars. This includes the management of calls for interest and applications for participation, the selection and management of participants, and the involvement of speakers, contributors, moderators and other invited experts. Processing activities cover communication with applicants and participants, provision of practical and logistical information, organisation and delivery of the activities, and the collection of feedback for evaluation and improvement purposes. Where applicable, personal data are also processed for the management of EIB Institute grants, scholarships, capacity‑building programmes and thematic initiatives. This includes the submission and assessment of applications, the selection of beneficiaries (in the context of a grant, scholarship, fellowship or participation opportunity), and the administrative management, communication and monitoring of the relevant initiative.

Where applicable, applicants may be invited to opt in to be included in an EIB Institute contact or distribution list in order to receive information about future calls, programmes or related opportunities.

The processing of personal data in the context of the EIB Institute Programmes and Events Participation Management does not involve the existence of automated decision-making, including profiling.

4. Legal Basis of the processing

The legal basis for the processing of personal data in the context of the EIB Institute Programmes and Events Participation Management is: the Consent of the data subjects and the public interest

5. Categories of data subjects

The following categories of data subjects are/may be concerned by the processing under 2:

Data subjects include individuals acting in a personal or professional capacity, as well as representatives of organisations (such as universities, companies, start‑ups, and public or private institutions) who apply to, are involved in, or express interest in EIB Institute initiatives. This includes persons participating in or contributing to programmes, academies, trainings, workshops, conferences, webinars, and related activities, as well as applicants and beneficiaries of EIB Institute grants, scholarships, capacity‑building programmes or thematic initiatives, whether these are advertised and run by the EIB Institute alone or in collaboration with the EIB Group. These individuals have voluntarily submitted their personal data in order to apply for, contribute to, or take part in an EIB Institute activity or initiative, and to receive information strictly related to that specific initiative. .

6. What personal data does the EIB process?

The EIB processes the following categories of personal data: Name, Contact information (E-mail address, telephone number, home or professional address sometimes), Date of birth, Identification number, Photos, Videos, Voice recordings, , country/city or residence, company, position proof of university attendance (student ID or specific certificate), proof of power of signature when needed, ID/Passport number, nationality

7. Where does the EIB obtain the personal data?

Personal data is obtained:

directly from the data subject

from a legal entity or an organisation that the data subject represents or with which is associated

8. To whom is the personal data disclosed?

The EIB may disclose personal data to the following recipients:

Internally, to the EIB relevant services

the legal entity, organisation (if any) with which the data subject is associated,

the European Investment Fund and other EU institutions and ESM in the context of group visits in these Institutions, under the umbrella of EIB Institute programmes)

9. International Transfers

Personal data may be transferred to International Organisatins in the context of group visits in these Institutions, under the umbrella of EIB Institute programmes.

10. How long does the EIB keep personal data?

Personal data is kept as long as is necessary for the purposes described in this data protection statement. Personal data collected in the context of Calls for Interest, applications and participation in EIB Institute initiatives or events are updated where necessary to ensure accuracy. Personal data related to specific events or initiatives (including participant lists and related administrative records) are stored together with the relevant event documentation in the EIB Institute’s document management system (GED). Where individuals have provided consent for further contact in relation to EIB Institute or EIB Group activities, their personal data may be retained for up to five years from the date consent is given. In the absence of such consent, personal data are retained only for the duration necessary to manage, deliver and close the relevant call or event, in accordance with applicable retention rules.

11. What are the rights of data subjects and how can they exercise them?

Data subjects’ rights are set out in sections 3 to 5 of the EU DPR.

Data subjects have the right to obtain from the controller confirmation as to whether or not their personal data are being processed, and, if so, to access their personal data by contacting the controller or through the EIB DPO ( right of access );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to rectify any inaccurate data and/or have incomplete personal data completed ( right to rectification );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to erase their personal data as per Article 19 of the EU DPR ( right to be forgotten );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to restrict the processing of their personal data in the following cases ( right to restriction of processing ):

(i) if they contest the accuracy of their data;

(ii) if the processing of the data is unlawful and they oppose to their erasure;

(iii) if the controller no longer needs the personal data referred to for the purposes of the processing but the data subject concerned needs them for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; or

(iv) if data subjects have objected to the processing of their data and the EIB seeks to establish whether the controller has legitimate grounds overriding data subjects’ right to restriction.

): (i) if they contest the accuracy of their data; (ii) if the processing of the data is unlawful and they oppose to their erasure; (iii) if the controller no longer needs the personal data referred to for the purposes of the processing but the data subject concerned needs them for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; or (iv) if data subjects have objected to the processing of their data and the EIB seeks to establish whether the controller has legitimate grounds overriding data subjects’ right to restriction. Data subjects have the right to object to the processing of personal data, on grounds relating to their particular situation, unless the EIB demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims;

to the processing of personal data, on grounds relating to their particular situation, unless the EIB demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; Data subjects have the right to receive their personal data from the EIB in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format to allow you to transmit your data to another controller without hindrance from the EIB ( right to data portability );

); When the legal basis of the processing is consent, data subjects have the right to withdraw their consent at any time. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal;

Data subjects have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor (www.edps.europa.eu) at any time (right to lodge a complaint).

12. Contact

Should data subjects have any questions about the processing of their personal data, or wish to exercise any of the aforementioned rights, please contact the EIB Institute: institute@eib.org or the EIB's Data Protection Officer, Mr. Pelopidas Donos, by email at p.donos@eib.org or at the following address:

Mr. Pelopidas Donos

European Investment Bank

98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer

L-2950 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)