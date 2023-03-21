Food labelling and pricing

Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 72% of Hungarians are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint. This is 6 percentage points below the rate in Austria (78%), and 8 percentage points above the rate in Slovakia (64%).

In addition, 52% of Hungarians say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (a similar level to Slovaks, with 55%, but 13 percentage points less than Austrians, with 65%).

Only a minority of Hungarians (38%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (10 percentage points less than Austrians, with 48%, but on a level with Slovaks, with 38%).

In the words of EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, “The EIB Climate Survey testifies to the readiness of Hungarians to engage in the fight against climate change at the individual level. As the EU climate bank, these results are encouraging for the success of global climate action. The EIB is ready to support this commitment by financing green services in Hungary such as sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings. In 2022, we supported similar green projects in the country with €614 million. We will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition, and innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future and a just transition to a more sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.