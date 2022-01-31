EIB at the European Week of Cities and Regions 2025

Join us at the EU Regions Week - the largest annual event focusing on EU regions and cities.
Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, the event brings together EU cities and regions to tackle shared challenges, showcase innovative solutions for growth, cohesion and job creation, and highlight the vital role of local and regional authorities in shaping effective European governance.
Read the full Programme and register by 30 September 2025.
EIB sessions at the EU Regions Week:
All about EIB Cohesion
EIB Group cohesion data
Reducing inequalities within and between EU countries and regions is one of EIB Group priorities. Read more about EIB cohesion and regional development.
Regional development and cohesion
The European Union's Cohesion Policy helps to ensure there are no gaps between countries and between different areas and regions in the same country. It supports key EU goals, such as the green and digital transition.
More homes. Better homes
EU’s commitment to renovating for energy efficiency, building affordable housing, and innovating the construction sector
Sustainable cities and regions
The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.
The Circular City Centre - C3
Supporting cities in their circular transition
JASPERS
Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions