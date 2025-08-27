Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

The IBERDROLA Manuel Marín Chair for European Energy Policy of the College of Europe hosted its annual conference on the green transition. EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters presented the role of the EIB, the EU climate bank, in Green Finance during the conference.

With the world’s largest economies committing to carbon zero, the momentum behind climate ambition is growing globally. The EU has stepped up as a climate leader and will enshrine its goal of climate neutrality by 2050 into its Climate Law.

According to the IEA’s recent “Net Zero by 2050” report, there is a viable path to achieve this objective, but it demands an unprecedented transformation of the energy sector. This will require innovation and system-wide thinking from policymakers and practitioners alike.

Vice-President Peeters spoke in the session “Key elements of the decarbonisation puzzle”. Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission, delivered the keynote speech and Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the Green Deal, European Commission closed the conference.

 

More on the event  

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union