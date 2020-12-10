Description

The EIB sees meaningful stakeholder engagement as a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive development and as the foundation for respecting the rights of individuals and communities. On this basis, the EIB has developed a Guidance note to provide recommendations to promoters on how to meet the EIB’s requirements regarding stakeholder engagement in EIB operations. The guidance also includes good practices to help promoters maximise potential project gains. It is also intended to be useful for project-affected persons, communities, civil society organisations, and government agencies, and other parties interested in EIB-supported projects. These stakeholders can use it to see what is suggested regarding engagement in EIB-financed projects, and to identify possible entry points for their own involvement.