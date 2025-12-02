Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BCR SOCIAL FINANCE LOAN FOR MICRO SMES

Referenz: 20250698
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BCR SOCIAL FINANCE IFN SA

Ort

Beschreibung

Multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance eligible small investments promoted by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania.

Ziele

Financing of eligible small investments promoted by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 2/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Rumänien Durchleitungsdarlehen