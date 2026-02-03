JAMAICA CONNECTIVITY EXPANSION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutROCK MOBILE LTD
Ort
Beschreibung
The project relates to the acquisition and deployment of a 4G wireless network in the Kingston metropolitan area and other surrounding parishes to provide fixed wireless access services. The network will be composed of a 4G evolved packet core and around 100 Radio access network nodes that will be installed at existing sites managed by a tower company, as well as the necessary transmission elements, service platforms, information systems, and other ancillary systems and services.
Ziele
By supporting a new entrant into the Jamaican broadband market, the operation's objective is to stimulate competition, which would result in improved service quality, affordability and digital inclusion by extending broadband coverage.
Sektor(en)
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 4 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 29 million
Umweltaspekte
As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 3/02/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).