BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20250681

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS POLSKA SP ZOO

Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

Ziele

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 30/01/2026