ALCAZAR ENERGY PARTNERS III

Referenz: 20250526

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ALCAZAR ENERGY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC - FZ

The operation supports the development and construction of utility-scale greenfield renewable energy projects predominantly in accession and candidate countries and neighbouring countries of the European Union, in support of the EU's Global Gateway strategy.

Ziele

By supporting the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets, the project contributes to the achievement of renewable energy and decarbonisation targets and is aligned with the objectives of the EU Global Gateway strategy.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 75 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 850 million

Umweltaspekte

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the fund manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the fund are tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In the case of investments in Candidate or Potential Candidate countries, the applicable EU public procurement rules will be ensured.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 30/09/2025