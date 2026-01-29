PETROBRAZI GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Februar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutOMV PETROM SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the construction and operation, as well as the grid connection works, of two electrolysers (20MW and 35MW) for green hydrogen production to be supplied to the Promoter's refinery, in Prahova County, Romania.
Ziele
The aim is to produce hydrogen from electrolysis based on renewable electricity capacity, aiming to align with the EU Taxonomy requirements. The project will contribute to the national and EU renewable energy targets in the transport sector as well as tthe objectives of the country's National Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 168 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 243 million
Umweltaspekte
Production, storage and pipeline transport of hydrogen fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project underwent an EIA process, which has now been concluded. Hydrogen production needs to be aligned with the sustainability of relevant EU directives and regulations, incl. the threshold for substantial contribution to climate mitigation, set by the EU Taxonomy.
Auftragsvergabe
The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures apply.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 29/01/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).