NORDLB INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE
Ort
Beschreibung
The Intermediated Framework Loan to NordLB will finance energy infrastructure projects, including electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. Support is also available for projects in other EU countries.
Ziele
The aim is to finance energy-related projects, such as electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. The initiative contributes to the EU’s energy objectives and helps tackle climate change.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 125 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 27/06/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).