LILLE METROPOLE MATERIEL ROULANTS

Referenz: 20250285

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

METROPOLE EUROPEENNE DE LILLE

The project concerns: i) the acquisition of 15 new trainsets for Line 1 of the Lille European Metropolis light metro system; ii) the acquisition of 57 new trainsets for Line 2; iii) the mid-life refurbishment of 60 trainsets on Line 2; iv) the acquisition of 65 electric buses; and v) the electrification of the Sequedin depot.

Ziele

The project aims at tackling the obsolescence of the current fleet, improving reliability, and allowing to offer a peak hour capacity to meet passenger demand. These investments aim to reduce maintenance costs associated with older vehicles, improve level service and comfort and ensure the attractiveness of the metro services thus encouraging mode shift or as a minimum, preserving the current levels of patronage. The investments are thus aligned with the city's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP), adopted in October 2023 and continues the investment programme for the metro, started in 2012.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 425 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 855 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The contract for acquisition of the 15 NMR rolling stock units for Line 1 and the contract for the 57 VAL units for line 2 have been awarded to EU manufacturers under negotiated procedures without prior call for competition based on the conditions foreseen in article 50 of the 2014/25/EU Directive. For the other contracts, the outcome is unknown at this stage.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 30/10/2025