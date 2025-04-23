DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN VII

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 Juli 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutDIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will provide loans to students attending higher education institutions in Hungary.
Ziele
The aim is to enable more people to access to higher levels of education and gain qualifications, knowledge and skills that would enhance Hungary's economic and social wellbeing. By making higher education, vocational training, and adult learning more accessible to those who might not afford it otherwise, the project will benefit both individuals and society as a whole.
Sektor(en)
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 294 million
Umweltaspekte
The project does not comprise any capital investment infrastructure. In light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 23/04/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).