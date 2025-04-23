Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN VII

Referenz: 20250251
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

DIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will provide loans to students attending higher education institutions in Hungary.

Ziele

The aim is to enable more people to access to higher levels of education and gain qualifications, knowledge and skills that would enhance Hungary's economic and social wellbeing. By making higher education, vocational training, and adult learning more accessible to those who might not afford it otherwise, the project will benefit both individuals and society as a whole.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 294 million

Umweltaspekte

The project does not comprise any capital investment infrastructure. In light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 23/04/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ungarn Bildung