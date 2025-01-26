FIBER ROLLOUT AUSTRIA (FRANZ)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutOGIG GMBH
Ort
Beschreibung
The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband network enabling ultra-fast connectivity services in Austria.
Ziele
The aim is to add around 212k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network will contribute to the overall objective of the company to reach at least 265k homes passed upon project completion. The project contributes to the objectives of the Digital Compass as well as a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030.
Sektor(en)
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 607 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 13/06/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).