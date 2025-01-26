FIBER ROLLOUT AUSTRIA (FRANZ)

Referenz: 20250126

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

OGIG GMBH

The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband network enabling ultra-fast connectivity services in Austria.

Ziele

The aim is to add around 212k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network will contribute to the overall objective of the company to reach at least 265k homes passed upon project completion. The project contributes to the objectives of the Digital Compass as well as a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030.

Sektor(en)

Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 350 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 607 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/06/2025