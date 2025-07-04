NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 April 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.
Ziele
The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 533 million
Umweltaspekte
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 4/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).