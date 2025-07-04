NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Referenz: 20250084

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.

Ziele

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 533 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 4/07/2025