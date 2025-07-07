MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 2 (IEU LS)

Referenz: 20250070

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA

The Promoter is leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, and signal processing technologies to develop imaging/diagnosis tests and services in the field of medical imaging management to serve both drug development and patient care

Ziele

Median Technologies (The Promoter) new software aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 38 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 76 million

Umweltaspekte

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 11/07/2025