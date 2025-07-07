MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 2 (IEU LS)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Januar 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutMEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The Promoter is leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, and signal processing technologies to develop imaging/diagnosis tests and services in the field of medical imaging management to serve both drug development and patient care
Ziele
Median Technologies (The Promoter) new software aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 38 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 76 million
Umweltaspekte
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 11/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).