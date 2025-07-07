Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 2 (IEU LS)

Referenz: 20250070
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The Promoter is leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, and signal processing technologies to develop imaging/diagnosis tests and services in the field of medical imaging management to serve both drug development and patient care

Ziele

Median Technologies (The Promoter) new software aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.

Sektor(en)

  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 38 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 76 million

Umweltaspekte

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 11/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 Juli 2025
11 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Dienstleistungen