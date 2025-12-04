TECHEU - MOOVE GREEN MOBILITY

Referenz: 20250040

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MOOVE CARS MOBILITY SL

The project will support the company's shared mobility services in Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. Specifically, it involves the deployment of 3,000 electric vehicles (EVs), along with the associated charging infrastructure. The related investments are planned to be implemented between 2026 and 2029.

Ziele

The project contributes to accelerating the electrification of the road transport sector and is aligned with the European Commission's comprehensive framework of policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the EU Green Deal. It is also aligned with the EIB’s Climate Bank Roadmap and Transport Lending Policy. Furthermore, by sourcing vehicles and charging equipment from European suppliers with production located within the EU, the investment aligns with the objectives of the Technology for Europe (TechEU) initiative, fostering innovation and growth of the European clean-tech value chain in clean transport technologies, and enhancing the resilience of EU supply networks. This contributes to reinforcing Europe's technological sovereignty and industrial competitiveness in the e-mobility sector. Additionally, the project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, and pollution prevention and control. The project conforms with Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union: Sustainable Cities and Regions.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 110 million

Umweltaspekte

The project concerns deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated charging infrastructure. Therefore, the envisaged environmental risk is expected to be low and to be confirmed during the appraisal. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 4/12/2025