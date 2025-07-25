Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
FLANDERS SMART WASTEWATER & SLUDGE MANAGEMENT

Referenz: 20240877
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

AQUAFIN NV

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will co-finance the 2025-2028 Aquafin's investment programme comprising the construction, extension, rehabilitation and upgrade of sewage collectors, stormwater drainage systems, pumping stations and wastewater treatment plants in Flanders. In addition, it will support the construction of two sludge dryers working on residual heat.

Ziele

The objective is to extend and improve the supra-municipal wastewater infrastructure in Flanders, the service area of Aquafin. Improvements are reached through the separation of stormwater flows from the wastewater collection network, the rehabilitation of the wastewater collection and treatment system as well as the sludge treatment system. Investing in wastewater collection and treatment will reduce groundwater and surface water pollution, while investing in stormwater facilities will reduce the risk of sewers flooding and overflowing to surface water by increased precipitation as a consequence of climate change. In addition, the construction of two sludge dryers will substantially reduce the promoter's use of fossil energies and dependencies on third parties.

Sektor(en)

  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 265 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 531 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will ensure continued compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive through the construction, extension, rehabilitation and upgrading of the sewers, pumping stations and wastewater treatment plants across Flanders. Full compliance with the Directive 91/271/EC was achieved in 2012, and Aquafin's investment plans are now aimed at connecting agglomerations with fewer than 2,000 population equivalents in line with the new Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (2024/3019).

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 31/07/2025

25 Juli 2025
31 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Belgien Wasser, Abwasser