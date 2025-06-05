HBOR MBIL FOR MIDCAPS AND OTHER PRIORITIES

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 März 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutACCEPTABLE BANK(S) ACCEPTABLE BAN,HRVATSKA BANKA ZA OBNOVU I RAZVITAK
Beschreibung
The operation consists of a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support private and public investments promoted by mid-caps, private sector entities as well as public sector entities in Croatia through the Croatian National Promotional Bank (HBOR). The project will have a dedicated climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) lending window and will contribute 100% to Cohesion objectives.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance financing access to mid-caps, private-sector (non SMEs and non Mid-Caps) and public sector entities, focusing on investments that promote the green transition and climate resilience in Croatia.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 1/07/2025
