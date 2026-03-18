TECH-EU ENI BIOREFINERY SANNAZZARO





The Project is implemented by an experienced Promoter that has a strong experience in the biofuels sector, including in similar projects. The Project allows ENI Group to increase the share of low carbon fuels it produces, supporting the Company's shift towards sustainability. In fact, the Project will allow the partial conversion of the Sannazzaro refinery into a biorefinery site.

The produced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will deliver significant Greenhouse Gas (GHG) savings, in a hard to decarbonise sector as Aviation Aviation and, in alternative, HVO diesel production will bring an additional and immediate contribution to reducing emissions (calculated across the entire value chain) in the transport sector, including not only road, but also maritime, and rail transport. This will result in economic returns that are significantly higher than the financial returns.





The Bank's financial contribution is considered valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than other market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The EIB loan will further diversify the Borrower's financing sources, complementing those from commercial banks and the capital markets.