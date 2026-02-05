TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION

The Project contributes to the Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) Public Policy Goal, Competitive Industries ? RDI objective, to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and, for the security and cybersecurity parts, to the transversal Security and Defence Public Policy Goal. The financing of this Project supports the development and deployment of innovative activities, which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, and through skills development and upgrading.





It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies, which require transformation. In addition, the Project will promote the diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with the start-up ecosystem, foster internal innovation initiatives and support the creation of innovative start-ups.





EIB's customised and flexible financial terms and conditions are highly appreciated by the Promoter, in support of the accelerated implementation rhythm of its innovation and digitalisation plan. Additionally, EIB's financing improves the Promoter's average debt maturity and provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project, facilitating funding to Prosegur from commercial banks going forward.