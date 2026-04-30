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        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        207.328.615,95 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Schweden : 207.328.615,95 €
        Stadtentwicklung : 207.328.615,95 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        30/06/2026 : 207.328.615,95 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        26 Februar 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2026
        20250371
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        REGION GOTLAND
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        SEK 3068 million (EUR 283 million)
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        New nearly-zero energy buildings (NZEB) and energy refurbishment residential projects to be financed on the island of Gotland.

        The project is an investment loan to finance the construction of new energy efficient residential buildings for rent with an energy performance of at least NZEB minus 10% and the energy efficiency renovation of existing buildings (major renovations and/or single energy efficiency measures). Approximately 387 housing units will be constructed and 1,195 housing units will be refurbished.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect the quality of air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project's impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The schemes will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. None of the schemes are expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. In the remote case an EIA would be required, the Bank will require the promoter to deliver to the Bank any documents that verify the compliance of the project (including EIA screening decisions, environmental impact assessment reports) with the EIA Directive and national environmental regulations. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The information on suppliers/contractors is not available at this stage.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        30 April 2026
        30 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        21/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        21 May 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        257668908
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250371
        Sektor(en)
        Stadtentwicklung
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Schweden
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Datenblätter
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

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