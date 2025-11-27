TECH EU KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI III

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of elevators, escalators, auto-walks as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.





The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The project will have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with industrial and academic partners, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. The project also contributes to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European elevator and related sectors.





It will generate positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products that help improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where they will be installed.





The proposed loan will provide financial sources for the project and its implementation. The loan will extend KONE's debt maturity profile and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the group. The Bank's significant support to the Promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets.