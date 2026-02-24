TAMPERE TRAMWAY REGIONAL EXTENSION

The Project is aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and contributes towards the first key priority of the EIB's 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap.





The investments will contribute to the objective of sustainable urban transport and climate change mitigation. The Project addresses market failures through a) supporting the shift to more sustainable transport modes and therefore reducing the related negative road transport "externalities" such as air and noise pollution and GHG emissions b) improving the offer, efficiency and level of service of public transport services as well as accessibility and affordability thus increasing access to public transport (quasi-public good).





The EIB lending offer contains a long maturity, which will enable the borrower to stretch the investment expenditures over a long time and thus providing a crucial element towards enabling the implementation this significant investment. The availability period as well as the grace period will be in line with the long implementation period of the project, offering the required flexibility and the possibility of matching these with the project outflows. The EIB loan will complement loans from the Nordic Investment Bank as well as Municipality Finance.