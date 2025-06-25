ELECTRICA GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

The green bonds will finance investments in electricity distribution, production of electricity from renewable sources as well as electricity storage. Through the issuance, the company will improve its electricity distribution network, build up a portfolio of renewable electricity projects, and pave the way for future green bond issuances, this being the first for a Romanian corporate. The project will contribute towards the decarbonisation targets set out in the Romanian National Energy and Climate Plan, as well as the REPower EU Action Plan.





The EIB intervention is justified by the presence of certain market failures that may result in sub-optimal investment. The Project will enable the Promoter to meet the increase in demand and the requests for new connections while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of the distribution network They also contribute to the integration of additional renewable generation, which results in lower carbon and air pollution externalities. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply, a public good.





The project falls under the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) Framework and it is expected to be fully implemented in EU cohesion regions. The operation's overall economic justification is deemed Very Good, with a Very Good broader social benefit. The Promoter is an experienced utility and is capable of implementing and operating the underlying assets.





The EIB is expected to be a cornerstone investor in this first corporate green bond issuance in Romania, by providing a strong signalling effect to other investors. At project origination and preparation, EIB support was key to the structuring of the operation to align it fully with policy objectives (CAES, EU Taxonomy alignment).



