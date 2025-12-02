FS HIGH SPEED ROLLING STOCK

The Project consists of the acquisition by Trenitalia of 40 new electric high speed trains. The trains are expected to be used for commercial services on the Italian high speed network.

The Project is expected to increase the capacity of railway services in Italy and improve the level of comfort and accessibility for passengers. Modal shift from road and air to rail may result in reduced vehicle operating costs, safety and environmental benefits.

The EIB financial contribution will entail a long tenor, commensurate with the economic life of the assets financed, and the flexibility to sign in tranches and disbursed expeditiously, in line with Project's implementation.