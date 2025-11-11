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TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 100.000.000 €
Bildung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/04/2026 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 August 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/04/2026
20240817
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
TAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 220 million
EUR 472 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.

The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of early childhood education and basic education. Through the support to education and learning activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the Project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of their funding sources.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
11 November 2025
16 April 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239856111
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240817
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Andere Links
Übersicht
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datenblätter
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

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