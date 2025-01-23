REGIONE CALABRIA AGRICULTURE & FISHERIES

By supporting the co-financing obligations of Regione Calabria for investments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal objective of Economic and social Cohesion.





The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Moreover, by supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project eases well-known financial constraints facing SMEs. Among the positive externalities that make the economic rate of return (qualitative estimate) likely to exceed the financial rate of return, are more energy-efficient machinery and equipment used in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of forest eco-systems, and knowledge spillovers from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.





Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Regione Calabria diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.