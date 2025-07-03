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CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
143.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Moldau : 143.500.000 €
Energie : 143.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/07/2025 : 143.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/07/2025
20240698
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT
TERMOELECTRICA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 144 million
EUR 326 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project intends to address legacy infrastructure issues of the Chisinau district heating network. The rehabilitation works will improve efficiency and energy performance, allow the reinstatement of domestic hot water supply in apartments and therefore contribute to decarbonisation.

The proposed operation mainly focuses on the reconstruction of building-level distribution systems, including the installation of individual heating substations and horizontal pipelines in buildings served by the Chisinau district heating system. The project is expected to reduce heat costs for customers, provide access to hot water for homes connected to the network, and lower greenhouse gas and harmful emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project entails the rehabilitation and modernisation of the district heating network in the City of Chisinau. It aims to enhance the security of energy supply, while addressing market failures stemming from prolonged underinvestment. The Project is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the DH system and elevate the quality of service provided to residential consumers by ensuring a reliable, cost-effective supply of heat and domestic hot water.


The Project is strongly aligned with EU' Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027) for Moldova, particularly with Priority Area 3 and Specific Objectives 1 and 3. The Project is also aligned with: (i) the EU-Moldova Association Agreement (signed in 2014); (ii) the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024);  (iii) the Growth Plan for Moldova 2025-2027; (iv) and the EU Green Agenda.


The investment is also in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.


The EIB loan will provide favourable financing conditions and will be complemented with EU grant financing. The Bank's involvement in the Project ensures alignment with EU policies and provides the Promoter with valuable technical guidance.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments will contribute to the objective of security of energy supply and climate change mitigation. The project aims at reducing heat and water losses in the district heating network and therefore reducing the related negative "externalities", including reduction of emissions of greenhouse gas and other air pollutants. The project complies with the objectives set in the EIB Energy Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement. The project is therefore aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable national public procurement rules. Termoelectrica plans to conduct open international single stage procurement procedures.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Juli 2025
3 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
246403851
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240698
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT
Datenblätter
CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

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