ENI BIOREFINERY

The project aligns with the EU's broader decarbonisation goals, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. It contributes to the EU Green Deal and the Fit 55 package by supporting a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The biofuel plant focuses on replacing fossil fuels to decarbonise the transport sector, aiding the EU targets outlined in the REDIII Directive. Notably, the plant will use feedstock listed in Annex IX parts A and B of the Directive. Additionally, the new facility supports the RePowerEU objectives by enhancing the EU's capacity to produce clean alternatives to fossil fuels. This helps reduce reliance on fuel imports and enhances energy security. The project also aligns with Fuel EU Maritime and could, in the future, support ReFuel EU Aviation targets by supplying low-carbon fuels for challenging-to-decarbonise sectors.