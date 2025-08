PAYS DE LA LOIRE MOBILITES

The acquisition of new rolling stock and the modernisation of the existing rolling stock should improve the quality and increase the offer of passenger rail services offered in the Pays de la Loire region, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The project will also focus on local and regional development reforging connections between cities and rural areas. The project will promote sustainable transport as it fosters modal shift from the road and therefore contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and pollution levels within and between the regional urban agglomerations. The impact on modal share would also improve transport safety. The rolling stock is expected to be used in a cohesion region (Pays de la Loire).