EDUCATION SOMME

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
The project will finance the construction and renovation of school infrastructure as well as the library and the administrative centre under the responsibility of the Somme Department in France. Transversal items such as the digital agenda for schools and accessibility is also part of the project.
The primary objective is to modernise and improve the school infrastructure to align the educational offerings with evolving local needs and improve the overall experience for students. Additionally, the project aims to increase the educational buildings energy efficiency and enhance their resilience against the impacts of climate change.
The renovated and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, quality, health and safety, digital preparedness and energy efficiency improving the provision of lower secondary education. The project will therefore help to address market failures in education by financing infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities.
The EIB's advice ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The project does not involve any new technologies or specific methodologies. All components will comply with current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of the building permit) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For certain specific operations, the desired performances may go beyond the regulations. The Department will not seek to obtain specific environmental sustainability labels.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are awarded in compliance with applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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