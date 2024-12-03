Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 400.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2024 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: HFA and EIB launch €400 million loan facility to boost social and affordable housing

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2024
20240631
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Under a framework loan structure, the operation will finance the Irish social and affordable housing development programme for the next 4 years.

As Ireland is currently experiencing a severe housing shortage, the project aims to help alleviate pressure on the existing housing stock by providing 2900 housing units.

Additionality and Impact

The Project involves constructing approximately 2,900 new social and affordable housing units, which will significantly contribute to the Integrated Urban Development in Irish cities. This initiative is crucial in addressing Ireland's housing shortage, driven by strong demand nationwide. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing financial support to bridge the market gap caused by the limited availability of affordable housing. This support is essential for maintaining low rental levels and ensuring the development of sustainable communities.


The EIB's investment schemes are part of well-defined local urban development plans aimed at promoting social mix and meeting the high demand for social housing in Irish cities. By offering long-term financing at competitive rates, the EIB addresses the needs of low and middle income households where private financing options are insufficient.


A key value-added aspect of the EIB's involvement is the provision of financing on favorable terms, including a long draw-down period that aligns with the funding requirements during the investment phase. This long-term financing is crucial given the extended nature of housing investments and its positive impact on the overall Project cost.


Ultimately, the EIB's financing will contribute to a more balanced local residential market and an increased housing supply in Irish cities. This will help address the existing housing needs of low and middle-income households, ensuring that rent levels remain affordable.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that the contracts to implement the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Dezember 2024
27 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: HFA and EIB launch €400 million loan facility to boost social and affordable housing

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234084847
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240631
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Andere Links
Übersicht
HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Datenblätter
HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: HFA and EIB launch €400 million loan facility to boost social and affordable housing

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: HFA and EIB launch €400 million loan facility to boost social and affordable housing
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA IRISH SOCIAL &AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME V

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen