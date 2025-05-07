VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE III

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of early childhood education and basic education. Through the support to education and learning activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.





The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the Project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of their funding sources.



