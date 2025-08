BPCE ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

This intermediated operation with BPCE Equipment Solutions entities in Italy eases financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy and is also expected to support innovation (min. 30%) and companies which are located in cohesion regions in Italy (min. 30%). The operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and MidCaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring which is even stronger for innovative companies. The operation is expected to contribute to financing of smaller innovative companies in Italy which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, in alignment with the national plan "Transizione 4.0". Through EIB intervention, the borrowers will benefit from more favourable financing conditions (e.g. lower pricing, longer maturity, grace period, etc) and from enhanced diversification of funding base.