REGIONE CALABRIA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COHESION

The Project concerns selected investments under the 2021-27 Regional Development programme of Calabria funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and 2023-2026 investments in sustainable transport and social housing under the "Piano di Azione e Coesione 2014-20" programme funded by national resources.





The investment is plan-led and contributes to four policy objectives of the 2021-27 EU Cohesion policy, namely greener Europe, more connected Europe, more Social Europe and Europe closer to citizens.





The EIB loan will support the co-financing obligations of Regione Calabria in the above-mentioned programmes and it will help accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.





Calabria a less-developed region, is an EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic, social and territorial cohesion by addressing sub-optimal investment in many sectors that are essential for it.