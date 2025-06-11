ICO IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The operation consists of a lending line to ICO to support Spanish small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
The aim is to finance investments and working capital needs of the final beneficiaries. At least 10% of total financing will be dedicated to Climate Action.
The proposed operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and Mid-Caps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. As such, it aligns with EU objectives by contributing to job creation and enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps.
The operation contains a minimum 10% Climate Action window, with a particular focus on transport investments to reduce carbon emissions and possibly to be extended to other EIB eligible green investments. Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) will partner with other financial intermediaries while deploying the EIB loan. The model is considered to be very efficient, as ICO -and hence EIB funds- can leverage on the capillarity of commercial banks to an extent that would be out of reach with their current setup and organisational structure.
EIB's involvement is expected to generate positive effects in terms of provision of medium and long-term financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps in Spain and their investments in green projects. EIB's contribution will help mobilise financial intermediaries by offering a longer maturity and customised terms (flexibility of disbursements, length of availability period for disbursements, length of the grace period). Furthermore, EIB's participation will enhance ICO's current services by providing additional resources under flexible terms, thereby strengthening ICO's role in promoting sustainable economic growth.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.