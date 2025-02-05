INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT II

The Project aims to expand and optimize the Promoter's network to meet the growing demand for mobile data and support the operator's coverage need and technological upgrade requirements. Moreover, the tower sharing approach will enable Fixed Wireless Access operators (FWA) to reach less populated areas due to lower investment costs. Accordingly, the Project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. The improved mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband coverage enabled by the Project in rural and/or underserved areas in Italy will have significant impact on the inhabitants and on the regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce.





The Project will also address the market failure of sub investments of Very High Capacity Network/5G infrastructure in areas previously deemed as unprofitable.





The Bank's contribution to the Project stems from its support to the diversification of Borrower's financing sources combined with the flexible drawdown terms, longer availability and attractive tenor. The EIB support will have positive signalling effects, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and its full implementation.