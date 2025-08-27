HAMBURG ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAM

The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among on others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.





The promoter's CAPEX plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The Project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from RES.





The Project is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.





The Project is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits and excellent social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





The Bank supports the Project's financial viability with a significant loan under REPowerEU, covering around 28% of the Promoter's EUR 3.6bn investment plan through 2029. The loan offers flexible terms and a long tenor, along with interest rate revisions and fixed-rate options.





This baseline financing helps the Promoter attract the remaining funds from commercial banks or other investors.



