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HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 100.000.000 €
Industrie : 25.000.000 €
Energie : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/03/2025 : 25.000.000 €
20/03/2025 : 75.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 November 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/03/2025
20240421
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),MAGYAR EXPORT-IMPORT BANK ZRT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will provide financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and other eligible green investments through the loan programmes of Magyar Export-Import Bank Zrt. (HU Eximbank). The operation is 100% CA&ES.

The EIB's funding will be used to finance eligible green investments mainly of SMEs but potentially also of mid-caps and other corporates or public sector entities.

Additionality and Impact

The operation primarily seeks to improve access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Midcaps undertaking renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The renewable energy and energy efficiency projects will bring positive externalities, through reduced carbon emissions, improving also energy security. The project is aligned with the EU and national target on RE and EE, REPowerEU Action Plan and the Hungarian National Energy Action Plan up to 2030. The operation is 100% CAES dedicated.


The Financial Intermediary has developed a dedicated programme (HU EximBank Green Financing Framework) to support financing green projects, such as renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions, for SME and Midcaps and to a lesser extent Large Corporates. It addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps.


The Intermediary has demonstrated good general understanding of the Bank's eligibility criteria also thanks to a technical assistance support received as part of the EIB Green Gateway Advisory programme during the last operation with the FI with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) window. The intermediary is financially sound and has sufficient track record of implementing EIB products and allocating/monitoring.


The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions for them through a long tenor that facilitates the implementation of the Borrower's strategy in terms of green financing and the Bank's participation can signal toward the market that the green strategy of borrower is sound.


EIB participation will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing base in terms of maturity, while interest rate conversion and fixing possibilities are also unique compared to other financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Dezember 2024
20 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
216840357
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240421
Sektor(en)
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Andere Links
Übersicht
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Datenblätter
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

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